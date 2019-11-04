No plans to sell Jaguar Land Rover, but need to get into electric vehicles, says N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has said that the group has no plans to put the Tata Motors’ subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for sale.

On being asked about the likelihood of the company selling the iconic Whitley, Coventry-based automaker, Chandrasekar in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said: “I have said no to anybody who has asked me [if Tata Group plans to sell JLR].

He added: “It is very dangerous and imprudent for you to make any categorical statement. However, I have clarified with a lot of clarity and certainty that we are committed to Tata Motors and JLR business.”

Chandrasekaran said that JLR has very successful brands but the company also needs fresh investment and there is a need to get into electric vehicles as well explore business models for the future. However, he didn’t divulge details about any partnerships that the company will form.

“We are on a path of transforming that company because that company has got great brands, very successful products, and at the same time it has to invest capital. We need more products and at the same time, we have to get into electric vehicles and also we have to think about future business models.

"That is the journey we are on, but we are trying to at the same time conserve capital. We are trying to be very efficient in our capital allocation and all we are trying to do is whether we can keep the capex [capital expenditure] under the operating cash flow. We have shown that in the last three or four quarters, we said that we would take actions and the management has taken those actions and that is why you have seen the performance improvement which came about this quarter.

"This is not one-off, this is not about gains here and gains there, this is primarily due to a lot of hard work. For us, it is important to get the sales going and what partnerships we will do, I cannot tell you. What form and manner it will look at, I cannot tell you.”