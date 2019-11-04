#YesBank#TelecomWar
No plans to sell Jaguar Land Rover, but need to get into electric vehicles, says N Chandrasekaran

Updated : November 04, 2019 11:44 AM IST

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has said that the group has no plans to put the Tata Motors’ subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for sale.
On being asked about the likelihood of the company selling the iconic Whitley, Coventry-based automaker, Chandrasekar in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said: “I have said no to anybody who has asked me [if Tata Group plans to sell JLR].
Chandrasekaran said that JLR has very successful brands but the company also needs fresh investment and there is a need to get into electric vehicles as well explore business models for the future.
