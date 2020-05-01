Bajaj Auto staff to get full April salary; HR memo says need to act from hearts

Bajaj Auto, India's third biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, has decided not to cut salaries for employees for the month of April. The decision was taken on Friday, after a meeting of top executives of the company.

"We have hence concluded that everyone including all of the contract labour engaged by us will be paid their full salary for April 2020. We will next review this matter towards the end of May," said an e-mail sent by the human resources department of Bajaj Auto.

CNBC-TV18 has accessed a copy of the e-mail that was sent to employees.

The two wheeler manufacturer had earlier proposed a wage reduction for the period of the lockdown. The company was considering slashing salaries by 10-30 percent as a part of a series of cost cutting measures.

In an internal memo, Pune-based company said, "We have come to the conclusion that this is a time when we must act more from our hearts than from our minds."

The company has received permission to start operation at its Pantnagar and Waluj plants. Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the company is likely to review further cost cutting measures depending on the extent to which the automobile industry can resume operations in May.