Auto
Bajaj Auto staff to get full April salary; HR memo says need to act from hearts
Updated : May 01, 2020 09:35 PM IST
The two wheeler manufacturer had earlier proposed a wage reduction for the period of the lockdown.
The company is likely to review further cost cutting measures depending on the extent to which the automobile industry can resume operations in May.
Bajaj Auto has already reduced costs by Rs 150-200 crore for FY21 by cutting marketing, capital expenditure, travel and increment costs.