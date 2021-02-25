Nitin Gadkari urges auto component manufacturers to increase localisation to 100% Updated : February 25, 2021 12:55 PM IST The government is working towards making the country a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years, said Gadkari. ”The government has always had a clear policy that we want to encourage Make in India and Made in India.” Gadkari said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply