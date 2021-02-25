  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto

Nitin Gadkari urges auto component manufacturers to increase localisation to 100%

Updated : February 25, 2021 12:55 PM IST

The government is working towards making the country a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years, said Gadkari.
”The government has always had a clear policy that we want to encourage Make in India and Made in India.” Gadkari said.
Nitin Gadkari urges auto component manufacturers to increase localisation to 100%

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn through debt instruments

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn through debt instruments

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains, may face resistance at Rs 46,850 level; Silver rises over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains, may face resistance at Rs 46,850 level; Silver rises over 1%

Comprehensive immigration reform needed to retain talent in US: American tech industry to lawmakers

Comprehensive immigration reform needed to retain talent in US: American tech industry to lawmakers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement