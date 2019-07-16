Auto

Nitin Gadkari tables amended Motor Vehicles Bill: Here are the main highlights

Updated : July 16, 2019 12:26 PM IST

Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the central government is not looking to take away the rights of states and urged the House to pass the legislation.

The Bill has raised maximum penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs from the existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.