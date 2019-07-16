cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Auto
Auto

Nitin Gadkari tables amended Motor Vehicles Bill: Here are the main highlights

Updated : July 16, 2019 12:26 PM IST

Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the central government is not looking to take away the rights of states and urged the House to pass the legislation.
The Bill has raised maximum penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs from the existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.
Another provision proposed is to raise the time limit for renewal of driving licence from one month to one year before and after the expiry date.
Nitin Gadkari tables amended Motor Vehicles Bill: Here are the main highlights
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV