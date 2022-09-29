Nitin Gadkari postpones mandate of six airbags in passenger cars to October 2023

By Asmita Pant

Mini "It has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of six airbags in passenger cars (M-1 Category) with effect from October 1, 2023," Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, said that the mandate of six airbags in passenger vehicles has been pushed to October 1, 2023, considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry.

Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022

Gadkari had earlier said that centre will make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers for enhanced safety of occupants. The ministry had already mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag with effect from July 1, 2019 and front co-passenger airbag with effect from January 1, 2022.

"In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory," Gadkari had said. GSR stands for General Statutory Rules.

The debate had accelerated after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a vehicle accident. The mandate for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers was earlier supposed to be implemented from this October.

An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.