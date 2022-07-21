Homeauto news

More than 13 lakh vehicles recalled in FY22 due to safety issues

More than 13 lakh vehicles recalled in FY22 due to safety issues

By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Vehicle recalls in India rose to a three-year high in 2021-22, with more than 13 lakh two-wheelers and passenger cars recalled over safety issues, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Vehicle recalls in India rose to a three-year high in 2021-22, with more than 13 lakh two-wheelers and passenger cars recalled over safety issues, Parliament was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari cited data maintained by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and said over eight lakh two-wheelers and four lakh plus passenger cars were recalled in 2021-22 in the country due to safety defects.
Also Read: Over 13 lakh electric vehicles registered in India, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
He informed the House that 1,60,025 two-wheelers and 25,142 passenger cars were recalled till July 15 of the current financial year, while more than 3.39 lakh vehicles (two-wheelers and passenger cars) were recalled in 2020-21. The number of vehicles recalled in 2019-20 stood at 2.14 lakh, he said.
Gadkari further said the total number of road accidents involving cars, taxis, vans and light motor vehicles (LMV) in calendar year 2020 was 60,986. The minister pointed out that Section 110 A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 is related to recall of motor vehicles.
Also Read: Govt exploring windfall tax on gas sector, end of daily fuel price revisions
"It empowers the central government to direct a manufacturer to recall motor vehicles of a particular type or its variants, if a defect in that particular type of motor vehicle may cause harm to the environment or to the driver or occupants of such motor vehicle or other road users," he added.
Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said total 47,984 people died due to accidents on national highways in 2020, while 33,148 died due to accidents on state highways.
Tags
Next Article

Ford plans upto 8,000 job cuts to help fund EV investment