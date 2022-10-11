Nitin Gadkari launches Toyota's pilot project for flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicles

By Nishtha Pandey

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has launched vehicle manufacturer Toyota's pilot project for flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicles. The launch happened in an event organised in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.

While launching the project Gadkari said that, TVS, Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp are already ready with ethanol vehicles and we need to encourage electric, ethanol, methanol, biodiesel and hydrogen fuels.

Flex fuel vehicles showcased by Toyota can run on 100 percent ethanol, the management announced during the launch. Flex-fuel-compatible cars can run on more than one type of fuel or a mixture of petrol with ethanol or methanol.

The name of the car model hasn’t been revealed yet. However, several reports suggest that Toyota may introduce either Hybrid Camry or the Hybrid Corolla in the Indian market as a flex-fuel option.

The engine of the flex fuel car automatically adjusts for any ratio of fuel, with the help of modifications like a fuel composition sensor. These flex-fuel engines can run on up to 85 percent petrol with ethanol (e85 Flex Fuel) and are already available in countries such as Brazil, the US and Canada.

The Government of India is keen to introduce flex-fuel vehicles in the country and is also seeking collaboration with Brazil, which has a well-developed market for flex-fuel vehicles. Since India is one of the largest sugarcane producers, it has great potential to produce enormous amounts of ethanol.