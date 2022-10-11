    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Nitin Gadkari launches Toyota's pilot project for flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicles

    Nitin Gadkari launches Toyota's pilot project for flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicles

    Nitin Gadkari launches Toyota's pilot project for flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicles
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The engine of the flex fuel car automatically adjusts for any ratio of fuel, with the help of modifications like a fuel composition sensor. These flex-fuel engines can run on up to 85 percent petrol with ethanol (e85 Flex Fuel) and are already available in countries such as Brazil, the US and Canada.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has launched vehicle manufacturer Toyota's pilot project for flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicles. The launch happened in an event organised in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.
    Flex fuel vehicles showcased by Toyota can run on 100 percent ethanol, the management announced during the launch. Flex-fuel-compatible cars can run on more than one type of fuel or a mixture of petrol with ethanol or methanol.
    The name of the car model hasn’t been revealed yet. However, several reports suggest that Toyota may introduce either Hybrid Camry or the Hybrid Corolla in the Indian market as a flex-fuel option.
    Also read: Govt asks automakers start producing flex-fuel vehicles in 6 months: Nitin Gadkari
    The engine of the flex fuel car automatically adjusts for any ratio of fuel, with the help of modifications like a fuel composition sensor. These flex-fuel engines can run on up to 85 percent petrol with ethanol (e85 Flex Fuel) and are already available in countries such as Brazil, the US and Canada.
    The Government of India is keen to introduce flex-fuel vehicles in the country and is also seeking collaboration with Brazil, which has a well-developed market for flex-fuel vehicles. Since India is one of the largest sugarcane producers, it has great potential to produce enormous amounts of ethanol.
    Also read: Toyota India’s trial flex fuel car project: All you need to know
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    green energyToyota carsUnion minister Nitin Gadkari

    Next Article

    Tata Motors Tiago EV extends special price after 10,000 bookings within hours on Day 1

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng