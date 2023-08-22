The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) was launched on Tuesday, August 22, by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Set to be implemented from October 1, 2023, this initiative aims to enhance car safety standards in India, focusing on vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

Speaking at the launch event, Gadkari emphasised that the Bharat NCAP will play a pivotal role in making India's automobile industry “aatmanirbhar.” The Bharat NCAP car safety standard aligns with the government’s vision to make the country a global automobile hub.

What is Bharat NCAP and how will it benefit car buyers?

The primary goal of the Bharat NCAP is to enhance road safety by awarding star ratings to cars based on their performance in rigorous safety tests. These tests evaluate both adult occupant (AOP) and child occupant (COP) safety, providing consumers with a simple way to compare the safety levels of different car models before making a purchase.

Types of testing to be conducted under Bharat NCAP

The tests will assess vehicle safety through front impact, side impact and side impact pole tests. While electric vehicles (EVs) are not currently part of the protocol, the government plans to include the EV segment in the near future. Notably, several manufacturers have already volunteered around 15-20 models for evaluation under the Bharat NCAP programme.

Process of selecting cars for crash tests

Manufacturers and importers will be required to submit an application (Form 70-A) to the designated agency under the government. After submission of Form 70-A, cars will be randomly selected for crash tests, which will involve representatives from both the manufacturer and the Bharat NCAP team. The test results will be shared with the manufacturer, followed by approval from the Bharat NCAP Standing Committee. The Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), following the public disclosure of the crash test results, will carry out the publication and certification.

Tests to align with global standards

The Bharat NCAP test protocol will align with international NCAP rating agencies and include front impact, side impact and pole impact tests at a speed of 64 km/hour. The system of rating would take into account safety elements like the Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and pedestrian protection measures for all cars in addition to crash testing. For features like front seat belt reminders and others, extra points will be given.