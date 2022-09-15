Nitin Gadkari confident of reducing logistics cost to 10%, calls for more EV production

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Nitin Gadkari said that Bharat NCAP would help increase the export potential of the auto sector, reducing the import dependency, which is a big challenge for the industry.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said he is confident of bringing logistics costs down to 10 percent. This comes at a time when PM Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the National Logistics Policy on Saturday to enable seamless movement of goods across the country.

"Even poor people want quality products, urge industry to shift their focus to quality products."

Talking about his goal of reducing dependence on crude oil, he wants the industry's cooperation on this issue by discouraging the sale of petrol and diesel engines. "You have the capability of providing alternate fuel vehicles," he said.

He further talked about increasing the adoption of EVs in India. 15 lakh EVs

and 250 startups are presently registered in India, he noted. He further added that he sees a strong growth across all EV segments in the coming time and urged to increase the production of EVs. He urged the industry to help with three scrapping centres in every district.

Gadkari is also confident of bringing down cost of lithium-ion vehicles in the coming two years to the cost of internal combustion vehicles.