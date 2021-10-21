Niti Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar urges Tesla to make electric cars in India

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday urged US-based Tesla to manufacture its iconic electric vehicles in India while assuring the company that it will get the tax benefits it wants from the government. Speaking at a virtual conference of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kumar further said Tesla should not just ship its products into India as this will not create jobs in the country.

"Come and manufacture in India, you (Tesla) will get all the tax benefits you want," he said while replying to a question about the company's demand related to tax concessions. "The argument that we will create a market by exporting into India finished products... is an old argument and we have moved on from that," Kumar added.

Also Read

At present, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60-100 percent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000. In a letter to the road ministry, the Elon Musk -led firm had stated that the effective import tariff of 110 percent on vehicles with customs value above USD 40,000 is "prohibitive" for zero-emission vehicles.