Nissan’s X-Trail SUV showcased today; all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Nissan X-Trail has been spotted for testing on Indian roads recently. The SUV comes with signature Nissan exteriors including the V-motion grille and the free-floating roof.

Japanese automaker Nissan showcased its upcoming SUV, the Nissan X-Trail, at an event in New Delhi today. The carmaker said that it was undertaking tests to determine the feasibility of bringing the SUV to Indian roads in the future. If everything goes well, X-Trail will be Nissan’s newest addition to go on sale in India.

The X-Trail was introduced in India in 2005, but discontinued in 2014 after poor sales. Nissan X-Trail was spotted testing on Indian roads recently. The company’s current portfolio in India includes Magnite, Kicks and GT-R.

ALSO READ:

The X-Trail uses the updated version of the Renault-Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C crossover platform and comes with 1.2L petrol and 1.5L turbo petrol engine options. The engines will be mated to ePOWER series hybrid tech powertrain options. The SUV is expected to be available in both mild and strong hybrid options, along with a standard petrol option. The hybrid options come with four-wheel drive (FWD), a 150kW front electric motor, and offer a 12v mild hybrid system.

The SUV comes with signature Nissan exteriors including the V-motion grille and the free-floating roof. Other design elements included with the SUV are angled DRLs that blend into the headlamps, flared rear wheel arches, and thin wraparound tail lights.

Inside the cabin, the premium SUV offers features like a 12.3-inch NissanConnect display and TFT multi-information screen and a 10.8-inch HUD. The car supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and features ProPILOT Assist driver assistance. The car will be competing against premium SUVs like Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Jeep Meridian.

Apart from the X-Trail, Nissan also showcased two other SUVs at its event. The company unveiled the Nissan Qashqai and the Nissan Juke. While the company said that Qashqai and X-Trail will be undergoing feasibility tests, the Juke will be competing against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.