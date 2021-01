Buoyed by high bookings for the Magnite, Nissan is all set to add 1,000 more workers to its production plant and start a third shift soon. The Japanese carmaker would also be bolstering its sales and marketing workforce with approximately 500 new employees who would be hired by Nissan’s dealer partners.

Nissan, which has been grappling with low sales volumes and low capacity utilization, has placed its bet on its new compact SUV to drive sales. Nissan launched the Magnite in India on the 2nd of December at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 4.9 lakh.

“We have received 32,800 bookings for the Magnite and over 1.8 lakh enquiries. The conversion rate is a high 17.8 percent, which is unheard of in the industry,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India.

The company is now focusing on strengthening its sales channels and reduce the waiting time for the Magnite to 2-3 months.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely hit automobile companies in 2020, especially low volume players.

Nissan dispatched 1017 cars to dealers in November, a drop of 30 percent in sales and saw an overall drop of 57 percent in sales in FY21. Exports have declined 80 percent and production is down by 74 percent in this financial year.

Srivastava said the company would continue focusing on rationalization and prioritization under the Nissan Next strategy.

The Magnite SUV had its global launch in India and will soon be exported to Indonesia and South Africa, said Srivastava.

Production for both domestic consumption and export markets would take place at Nissan’s Oragadam plant near Chennai. The plant which has a capacity of 4.8 lakh units per annum is jointly used by the Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi alliance.