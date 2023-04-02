Nissan Motor India clocks 23% growth in FY 2022-23 total sales; Exports in March jump 45%

Nissan Motor India has outlined robust plans as it begins its transition to the next phase in India with an investment plan of $ 600 million (Rs. 5,300 crore), says Global COO Ashwani Gupta.

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. sold 94,219 units for FY 2022-23, registering growth of 23 percent. This includes domestic wholesale of 33,611 units and exports of 60,608 units.

For the month of March 2023, total sales grew 73 percent to 10,519 units, including exports of 7,259 units which jumped 45 percent year-on-year.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “FY 2022-23 was a challenging year for the auto industry with challenges of shortage of semi-conductors and inflation affecting cost of ownership, Nissan delivered strong performance on these challenges with growth of 23 percent with volume of 94,219 units, on the strength of growth in exports sales and sustained domestic sales. Nissan took several measures to improve customer connect including strengthening supply chains to meet delivery commitments, as customer centricity is core to our business. Nissan Magnite, our flagship model played the leading role in this growth story, we look forward towards a stronger future by continuously adapting and innovating to meet customer requirements. Nissan recently showcased 3 premium SUVs from its global portfolio in India, of which some are currently undergoing local suitability tests over multiple terrains for their launch, with the X-Trail intended to be the first model to be launched.”

In FY 2022-23, Nissan crossed 1 million export units where Nissan Magnite was the millionth vehicle exported. Nissan Magnite is currently being exported to 15 global markets, where recent most launches have been in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda and Brunei.

Nissan Motor India commenced exports in September 2010 and currently exports vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd., with manufacturing plant in Chennai to 108 destinations including New Zealand, Australia, and countries in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub Sahara, and African regions.

India FY 2023-24 Outlook:

Nissan Motor India has outlined robust plans as it begins its transition to the next phase in India with an investment plan of $ 600 million (Rs. 5,300 crore) outlined recently by its Global COO Ashwani Gupta.

Nissan will be introducing three new models, including two C segment SUVs and one A-SUV in the EV space. The company also stated that the KICKS had reached the natural end of its lifecycle at their plant in Chennai, India, and that the company is working on adjusting its product line-up to best meet the Indian customer’s evolving needs.