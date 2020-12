Japanese carmaker Nissan is set to launch its sub-compact SUV Magnite in the Indian market on December 2, which is set to take on its rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra KUV300.

Nissan, which has struggled to make a mark so far in India, hopes to make a dent in the Indian car market's hottest segment by launching the Magnite at a price that could undercut rivals by lakhs.

While the car will be formally launched on December 2 when its price will be officially known, internal communications by the company to dealers suggest the starting price of the Magnite could be Rs 5.5 lakh for the base version, going all the way to Rs 9.55 lakh for the top (automatic) variant (translating into an on-road price of under Rs 11 lakh).

1.0L Petrol XE: Rs 5.50 lakh

1.0L Petrol XL: Rs 6.25 lakh

1.0L Petrol XV: Rs 6.75 lakh

1.0L Petrol XV Premium: Rs 7.65 lakh

1.0L Turbo Petrol XL: Rs 7.25 lakh

1.0L Turbo Petrol XV: Rs 7.65 lakh

1.0L Turbo Petrol XV Premium: Rs 8.65 lakh

1.0L Turbo Petrol XL CVT: Rs 8.15 lakh

1.0L Turbo Petrol XV CVT: Rs 8.65 lakh

1.0L Turbo Petrol XV Premium CVT: Rs 9.55 lakh

In comparison, the top models of rivals cost anywhere between Rs 13 and 15.5 lakh.

The Magnite will be available with two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre and a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo. The company also offers it with a CVT automatic or a five-speed manual. The three-cylinder motor produces 98 bhp of power at 5000 rpm and 160 Nm of torque is accessible between 2800-3600 rpm.

Nissan claims that the motor with the manual transmission can run 20 kms to a litre.

With its stylish looks and feature-packed cabin, the car comes in eight different colours.

Among features, the car offers Cruise Control, Advanced Drive Assist Display, Bi-projector LED headlamps with LED light guide, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control System, Vehicle Dynamic Control System, dual front airbags, Hill start assist, wireless connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, etc,.