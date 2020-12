Japanese automobile major Nissan has launched its sub-compact SUV Magnite in the Indian market on Wednesday at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh with the top variant at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The introductory prices are valid till December 31. From January, the starting price of the SUV will be revised to Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car will be available in four variants - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium.

With the competitive pricing, Nissan looks to take on its rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra KUV300.

The Magnite will be available with two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre and a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo. The company also offers it with a CVT automatic or a five-speed manual. The three-cylinder motor produces 98 bhp of power at 5000 rpm and 160 Nm of torque is accessible between 2800-3600 rpm.

Read Nissan Magnite's key specifications here.