Since its launch in December 2020, Nissan India has hiked the prices of Magnite for the second time. However, the good thing is that the new price will not be applicable to all models of the car.

The prices of only those models powered by the turbo petrol engine have been hiked by Rs 30,000. Considering the modified prices, the Magnite turbo petrol model begins at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The highest that you will have to shell out for a model with the turbo engine is Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

It comes with two engine options. The first engine variant is a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that offers an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. Talking about the second one, it is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This one churns out a maximum torque of 160Nm and a maximum power of 100PS. With an X-Tronic CVT gearbox, this engine variant will also be available. One can purchase the Magnite in five monotones, nine body colours, and four dual-tone shades. Coming to its exterior, the front fascia gets L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), gets lightsaber-style turn indicators and a gaping front grille.

Coming to interiors, the Nissan Magnite comes with a horizontal instrument panel structure. Apart from this, the car will come with a tech pack. This will consist of features such as an air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, a wireless charger, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).