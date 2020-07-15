Auto Nissan bets on new Ariya electric SUV to symbolise its revamp, but sales plans modest Updated : July 15, 2020 01:50 PM IST The Ariya is also the first vehicle to sport Nissan's revamped logo, which uses a flatter, thinner typeface and a skinnier circular emblem. Sales of the Ariya will begin in Japan from mid-2021. Sales in the United States, Europe and China will come later but Nissan has not disclosed a timeline. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply