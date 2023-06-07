Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear

Major new launches under the PV segment in June include Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny, Honda’s Elevate, Volkswagen’s Virtus and Taigun, and Mercedes’ SL55 Roadster.
Stocks like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto are among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index in 2023, while those of Mahindra & Mahindra along with Maruti Suzuki have also seen healthy double-digit gains so far on a year-to-date basis.
Additionally, most of the auto names like Royal Enfield-maker Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, M&M and Maruti continue to trade below their 10-year average valuation multiple.
The growth in the passenger vehicle (PV) industry has been aided by improved availability of vehicles, strength of pending orders, and robust demand for new launches. The segment is further expected to grow on the back of a slew of new launches in June.
The retail sales of Jaguar Land Rover of Tata Motors have shown substantial improvement in April 2023, thereby further aiding sentiment on the stock. Another key trigger for Tata Motors is the Tata Group's ambitious electric vehicle battery plant deal in Gujarat for which it is making investments to the tune of $1.6 billion.
