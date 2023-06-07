Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear

Major new launches under the PV segment in June include Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny, Honda’s Elevate, Volkswagen’s Virtus and Taigun, and Mercedes’ SL55 Roadster.

Auto stocks like Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and TVS Motors are trading at their respective 52-week highs. In fact, the Nifty Auto index is now up 17 percent this year and has declined only in three trading sessions since May 9.

Stocks like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto are among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index in 2023, while those of Mahindra & Mahindra along with Maruti Suzuki have also seen healthy double-digit gains so far on a year-to-date basis.