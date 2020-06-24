Auto Nifty Auto index outperforms benchmark indices; zooms 46% since April Updated : June 24, 2020 05:14 PM IST The Nifty Auto index has rallied over 46 percent so far since April as against a 27 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Top-performing stocks during this period were Mahindra & Mahindra with over 90 percent returns and Escorts gaining over 69 percent so far since April. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply