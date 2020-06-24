  • SENSEX
Nifty Auto index outperforms benchmark indices; zooms 46% since April

Updated : June 24, 2020 05:14 PM IST

The Nifty Auto index has rallied over 46 percent so far since April as against a 27 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
Top-performing stocks during this period were Mahindra & Mahindra with over 90 percent returns and Escorts gaining over 69 percent so far since April.
