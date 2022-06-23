Nexon EV fire incident: Tata Motors says detailed investigation underway

After dozens of incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, netizens were shaken on Thursday after news of a Tata Motors Nexon EV going up in flames broke. Responding to the uproar on social media over a Nexon EV catching fire in Mumbai, Tata Motors said it was investigating the incident.

"A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media," Tata Motors said in a statement. "We will share a detailed response after complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users."

The company asserted that this was the first incident after more than 30,000 electric cars by the firm have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly four years.

What's the issue?

According to several media reports, the EV car fire incident was reported from Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel) in Mumbai late on Wednesday.

After driving about 5 km towards his house, the owner of the Nexon saw flashes of warnings on the dashboard which alerted him to stop the vehicle. The Nexon EV car had been reportedly charged with a normal slow charger installed at his office.

Later, firefighters were seen spraying water to curb the fire.

Top in electric cars

Tata Motors sells at least 2,500-3,000 Nexon EVs every month and is the highest-selling electric car in India. The company has so far sold over 30,000 Nexon EVs.

In the electric two-wheeler segment, there have been many incidents of vehicles catching fire in the recent past. Electric two-wheeler majors like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV had recalled their scooters in the wake of separate fire incidents.