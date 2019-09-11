Auto
New Motor Vehicles Act: Maharashtra stays 'exorbitant' traffic fines
Updated : September 11, 2019 08:45 PM IST
State Transport Minister Diwakar Raote urged the Centre to "reconsider and reduce" the hefty fines.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari sticks to his stand, says the fines are intended to "save lives".
