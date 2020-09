As per the official release of amendment notifications in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, the IT services and electronic monitoring will lead to improved implementation of traffic rules in the country. The notifications were released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday and they will be put to implementation on October 1, 2020 as a part of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Motor Vehicle Act was implemented a year ago to revamp transportation rules in the country and to improve the steps of penalties such as traffic rule violations and technology up-gradation to curb corruption in the department.