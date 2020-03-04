  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week lows on March 4
Rupee extends losses as it hits 73.57 against dollar
Coronavirus update: all international flights to be screened
Gold price: Yellow metal falls as US Fed cuts interest rates
Home Auto
Auto

New Hyundai Creta to come with over 50 connected features

Updated : March 04, 2020 05:48 PM IST

New Hyundai Creta model, which is set for launch on March 17, will feature the company's global technology BlueLink with over 50 India specific connected features.
The customers would be able to verbally order the car to open and close sunroof, initiate seat ventilation, control temperature and fan speed as part of the connected features in the SUV, HMIL said.
The car would also take instructions verbally to dial numbers from the contact list in the cellphone, inform public holidays information and track live cricket scores, all at the ease of a voice command, it added.
New Hyundai Creta to come with over 50 connected features

You May Also Like

Public sector banks' merger to come into effect from April 1, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Public sector banks' merger to come into effect from April 1, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Balance AGR dues of telecom companies pegged at Rs 1,30,440 crore, says MoS Sanjay Dhotre

Balance AGR dues of telecom companies pegged at Rs 1,30,440 crore, says MoS Sanjay Dhotre

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement