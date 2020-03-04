Auto
New Hyundai Creta to come with over 50 connected features
Updated : March 04, 2020 05:48 PM IST
New Hyundai Creta model, which is set for launch on March 17, will feature the company's global technology BlueLink with over 50 India specific connected features.
The customers would be able to verbally order the car to open and close sunroof, initiate seat ventilation, control temperature and fan speed as part of the connected features in the SUV, HMIL said.
The car would also take instructions verbally to dial numbers from the contact list in the cellphone, inform public holidays information and track live cricket scores, all at the ease of a voice command, it added.