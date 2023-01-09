New Honda SUV for India this summer — Japanese carmaker releases teaser sketch

According to Honda, this new SUV “has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. following extensive market surveys in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements and expectations from Honda for their new SUV in terms of design & performance.”

Honda Cars India Ltd., on Monday, released the first teaser for its upcoming sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India. Japanese car manufacturer's new SUV has been under development for a long time and is expected to debut by summer 2023.

Honda Car India, in a Twitter post, posted a teaser sketch (the image on top of the page) of its upcoming vehicle and said, “Kicking off 2023 with a sneak peek of the upcoming All-New Honda SUV. Premiering this summer. #HondaCarsIndia #HondaSUV.”

The teaser sketch, posted on social media platforms, shows the silhouette of Honda’s upcoming SUV and some interesting design details about the upcoming vehicle. As per the teaser, the upcoming SUV will have an upright grille with wide wraparound headlamps and a large Honda badge sitting up front. It is also expected to feature LED DRLs.

The design also suggests that the SUV will have a coupe-like appearance and heavy cladding on the wheel arches for a rugged appearance. According to media reports, Honda’s this new midsize SUV be 4.2-4.3 metres long and is likely to be based on an updated version of the platform used by the company for manufacturing its compact sedan Amaze.

The upcoming Honda midsize SUV is expected to come equipped with the same petrol engine as in the fifth-gen City. This 1.5-litre naturally aspirated power unit develops 121hp.

The company will likely have a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain similar to the City e:HEV. In terms of transmission options, the new SUV could come with a 5-speed manual and CVT for the 1.5-litre petrol unit and an e-drive transmission for the hybrid version.