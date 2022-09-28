New EV battery testing norms: Ola lauds 'progressive step' by Nitin Gadkari

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to give some more time to EV manufacturers by extending the EV battery testing standards' timelines. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Arun Kumar GR, Group President of Ola, said his company has the technological depth to comply with the norms.

"Focus on quality, not cost," — that was the message from Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to electric vehicle (EV) makers. Speaking at an event on September 27, Gadkari said the new testing norms for EVs are in people's interest. He also promised the industry that the new rules will be implemented only after consultations with experts and after taking stock of global standards.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Arun Kumar GR, Group President of Ola, said, “This is such an important and progressive step taken by the government of India, that not only should we be appreciative of all the efforts that have gone into bringing these changes to the 156 standard; but also, I think, as a responsible citizen, we should work very closely with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).”

The MoRTH has decided to give some more time to EV manufacturers by extending the EV battery testing standards timelines, the ministry said in a statement.

Kumar said, “From our perspective and from the industry perspective, we would imagine that these are fair timelines. Because if you see what the government has done, they have broken it into three sets of timeline phases in terms of implementation. Some of them are effective immediately. The other is a December timeline and third is a March timeline.”

Kumar said vehicles produced here are world standard.

“On the other end, there are very cheap Chinese imports, be the whole vehicle parts and or for that matter the cells or even battery packs,” he said.

He added, “It is essential that the government came up with such norms, which now create a clear distinction — in terms of those who have the technology and who have the responsibility to deliver strongly to the consumers.”

Kumar said Ola as a company, has the depth in the technology stack and adheres to these extremely difficult timelines.

He said, “We already have high technology and a high safety battery pack and that is the most important takeaway. We are glad that it has been recognised in the latest set of 156 and that always backs what we have been showing the customers — that our battery packs and standards

On the decline in sales, Kumar said, “September 1- 27 — if you look up the VAHAN portal you will find that Ola is number one in terms of volumes leave alone value. Again, in October, we are quite confident of being the number one.”