New BMW 2 Series Coupe unveiled with new design, better engines

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG or BMW, as it is commonly known, unveiled the 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe. The car will see its debut in the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed and will be available in markets in 2022.

The sporty car will come in two variants — 230i Coupe and the performance heavy M240i xDrive Coupe. The car will available for roughly Rs. 27.9 lakh in foreign markets.

The second generation of the two-door BMW 2 Series will come with smaller grilles than the M3 and M4 series. The car excels in the style quotient as the promotional material released from BMW reveal it in a beautiful purple swatch, with a striking exterior, contoured surfaces, and athletic design.

The iconic kidney-shaped BMW grille now features wind flaps. The LED lamps also have gotten an upgrade in terms of looks and will also come with daytime running LED lights. The taillights also have been revamped along with metallic finishes on the skirts and the diffuser, and black trim on the exterior.

The interior of the car will feature a 5.1-inch new instrument cluster with a slightly bigger, 8.8-inch, infotainment display with touchscreen. The displays can be upgraded to 10.25-inch and 12.3-inch, respectively, with the Live Cockpit Professional option.

Both variants of the car are also bigger than the outgoing generation. The 230i Coupe is 4.3-inch longer, 2.6-inch wider, and 2-inch longer in terms of its wheelbase.

The M240i xDrive Coupe is 3.5 inches longer and 2.6 inches wider than the previous generation. The car will come with 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheels, for the 230i and the M240i xDrive respectively.

In terms of performance, both variants come with a turbocharged petrol engine. For the 230i, the engine is a 2.0l, in-line 4-cylinder, capable of outputting 255HP and 400 Nm of torque.