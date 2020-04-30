Auto Need to bring auto sector back on wheels, says union minister Prakash Javadekar Updated : April 30, 2020 10:25 PM IST Industry veterans have requested the minister for heavy industries for a mechanism to enable sourcing of components from red zones. The auto industry has also requested the government for an early introduction of an incentive based scrappage policy to boost demand. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365