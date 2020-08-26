Auto Need national consensus on manufacturing, says Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Updated : August 26, 2020 06:33 PM IST Bhargava said that the health of the auto sector was totally dependent on how the other engines of the economy perform The industry veteran also hinted that it was time to take a hard look at the cost of doing business which has been hampering manufacturing growth Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply