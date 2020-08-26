Need national consensus on manufacturing, says Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava has said that the growth of the economy can happen only through a national consensus on manufacturing and job creation.

“I believe the pandemic is creating a greater awareness among all the people in the country that this is the time to make radical changes in the way we do our work," Bhargava said while addressing shareholders at the company's 39th Annual General Meeting.

"This is the time when we should take steps which should lead to much faster growth of the economy, which means much faster growth of manufacturing”, he said, adding there was an urgent need to make India a more competitive manufacturing country.

Bhargava said that the health of the auto sector was totally dependent on how the other engines of the economy perform.

“The growth of the automobile industry, particularly the car industry is a very good indicator of the wellbeing of the people of a country, of the economic health of the nation and how well the country is growing in terms of providing different kinds of benefits to the citizens”, he said.

He also said that successive governments have been attempting to achieve manufacturing growth for the last 70 years, with limited success.

The industry veteran also hinted that it was time to take a hard look at the cost of doing business which has been hampering manufacturing growth. He said that Indian governments in the past have adopted Soviet policies of economic development which included making industry pay for various economic activities and infrastructure.

“At the same time, the private sector was initially curtailed, constrained and suspect. That has continued and the attitudes and management styles and behaviours and control of labour have all been developed during the period where the Soviet styles of policies were being implemented. And these are things which are not easily undone. These require a lot of action to be taken”, he said.