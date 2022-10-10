Navratri auto sales up 57% from last year, says Fada as it releases numbers for the first time

By Sangam Singh

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for Navratri’22.

Speaking on the sales, Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President said, “For the first time, FADA is releasing Navratri Auto Retail figures. Overall retails increased by a massive 57 percent compared to Navratri 2021. All categories also showed extremely high growth with two wheelers, three wheelers, Commercial Vehicles, Passenger vehicles and tractors increasing by 52 percent, 115 percent, 48 percent, 70 percent and 58 percent respectively.

"When compared to Navratri 2019 (which was prior to covid), total retails increased by 16 percent. Here too, all categories showed positive momentum with two wheelers, three wheelers, Commercial Vehicles, Passenger vehicles and tractors growing by 4 percent, 31 percent, 37 percent, 59 percent and 90 percent respectively," he added.

Singhania further hoped that this trend continues till Deepawali so that apart from Passenger vehicle Dealers who will see a decade high during this festive season, the two-wheeler dealers also have a good season.

T he Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) was founded in 1964 and is the apex body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of two and three Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles and Tractors.

FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 26,500 dealerships including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry.

