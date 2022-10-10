    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Navratri auto sales up 57% from last year, says Fada as it releases numbers for the first time

    Navratri auto sales up 57% from last year, says Fada as it releases numbers for the first time

    Navratri auto sales up 57% from last year, says Fada as it releases numbers for the first time
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Speaking on the sales, Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President said, “For the first time, FADA is releasing Navratri Auto Retail figures. Overall retails increased by a massive 57 percent compared to Navratri 2021."

    The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for Navratri’22.
    Speaking on the sales, Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President said, “For the first time, FADA is releasing Navratri Auto Retail figures. Overall retails increased by a massive 57 percent compared to Navratri 2021."
    Also Read: Car prices may rise as manufacturers gear up to comply with stricter emission norms
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    FADA

    Next Article

    Vijay Kedia is upping stake in auto stock that has raced 5,700% in nine years

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng