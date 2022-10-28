Navratras to Bhai Dooj 2022: Hero MotoCorp sales zoom 20% this festive season

Mini
Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,650.00, up by Rs 38.15, or 1.46 percent on the BSE.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said the company registered a healthy double-digit retail growth of 20 percent over the corresponding festive period of FY 2022.
"A positive turnaround in customer sentiment in the just concluded 32-day festive period, starting from the first day of Navratras till the day after Bhai Dooj, has also enabled the company to register a significant gain in its market share," the company said on October 28.
The company's festival season retails were driven by the strong performance of its popular models across segments, including the 100cc Splendor+, 125cc motorcycles Glamour and Super Splendor and the XPulse range in the premium segment.
The festive season also saw strong customer preference for Destini scooters, resulting in double-digit growth, the company added.
The sales were led by high demand across key states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Karnataka.
To mark the beginning of this year’s season of festivals, Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero GIFT- Grand Indian Festival of Trust. The initiative included exciting model refreshes, retail benefits, a slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers and much more.
