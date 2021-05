Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, is known for his tweets and replies laced with humour and wit. In his latest reply to a tweet on the smartphone-makers entering the car-manufacturing business, specifically the electric vehicles, Musk said ‘production is hard’ referring to the manufacturing of EVs.

Apple making a car Xiaomi making a car LG making a car Sony making a car Huawei making a car Tesla is already making cars Everyone gonna make cars — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) May 2, 2021

One of the fans has tweeted about a list of smartphone-making companies that have of late aspired to produce their own electric vehicles to enter the EV segment. The list has mainly the names of smartphone manufacturers, some of whom have already exhibited their prototype cars at recent events.

Replying to the fan’s tweet Musk tweeted, “Prototypes are easy, production is hard.”

Elon Musk's reply to the fan’s post was re-tweeted over a thousand times and is being perceived as a dig at the new entrants to the field of EV making where Tesla has already made a name.

The production of electric vehicles is a sector mastered by Tesla and the fan’s post has names of the smartphone makers ranging from Apple to Huawei and LG to Sony. The smartphone makers are still at the initial phase of the EV production.

Aspirations of tech giants to enter the field of electric cars is not new as Sony was one of the first tech firms to do so when it surprised the world with its first concept electric car Vision-S at an event in January last year, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Apple, known for its iPhones and Macbooks, has also aimed to come up with its first electric car by 2025 and had discussions with key carmakers to share technological expertise.

Chinese tech firms Xiaomi and Huawei have also entered into the electric vehicle space with Huawei having presented its first extended-range electric SUV SF5 at the recently held Shanghai Auto Expo.

Tesla, known for its popular models like the Model 3, Model S, and Model Y electric cars, leads the global EV production.