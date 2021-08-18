Mumbai gets first public EV charging station; check out charging rate and other details

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, set up by the BMC, at a public parking lot in Mumbai's Dadar area, and said EVs are the need of the hour.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, claimed that the station, where seven EVs can be charged at a time, is first of its kind facility to come up at a public parking lot in the state.

The state government has directed the civic body to set up more charging facilities for EVs at various parking lots under its jurisdiction.

Charging cost

The cost per unit to charge an EV is Rs 15.

Station details

The facility is located at Kohinoor building parking lot in Dadar West. Parking and charging facilities have been made available at the newly set up station which will be open for people round the clock, the release said. Seven chargers are available at the station and four of them are fast ones which can fully charge an EV in 1 to 1.5 hours. Three slow chargers can charge a vehicle in six hours.

(With text input from PTI)