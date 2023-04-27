Mumbai's BEST buses to now mandate headphones usage, prohibit loud phone calls

The BEST, which has a fleet of nearly 3,400 buses, provides public transport services in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander cities. The decision has been taken by the city civic transport body to avoid inconvenience to co-passengers.

If you're commuting in Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, then indulging in loud conversations can land you in real trouble. The BEST has prohibited people from making such high-pitched talks on mobile phones and accessing audio and videos on mobile devices without headphones while travelling on its buses.

The civic transport body on Thursday took this decision on account of the rising number of inflowing complaints from passengers to avoid inconvenience. The BEST on April 24, issued a circular regarding this in which it said that all passengers travelling on its buses are required to use headphones while watching videos or listening to audio on their mobile devices.

Speaking to CNBC -TV18, a spokesperson from BEST said, "Lately, our transport department started getting numerous complaints from passengers about co-passengers speaking loudly on the phone or keeping their speakers on high volume while listening to an audio or a video thereby disturbing others and causing inconvenience. Hence, to avoid this, we have come up with this decision,"

"Firstly, the passenger shall be explained to keep a normal conversation tone and switch off his speaker but if he/she refrains from cooperating, suitable action can be taken under the Bombay Police Act's section 38/112. Hence, it's necessary for passengers to now put on headphones and other similar devices like Bluetooth etc," the spokesperson added.

The department concerned has been asked to display the notification on all the buses, BEST said.

All staffers working on the BEST buses, including those of the wet-leased vehicles hired from private companies, will be made aware of this new regulation.