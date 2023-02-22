Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced to take 400 buses off roads after the three incidents of these buses catching fire were reported within a month.

Mumbai’s civic transport body Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced to take 400 buses off roads after the three incidents of these buses catching fire were reported within a month.

The civic transport body said on Twitter that it has decided to take the buses off road till the manufacturer and operator take necessary corrective measures to avoid such incidents in future. The decision may cause inconvenience to commuters but public safety is utmost important to BEST, it added.

On Wednesday, a bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was completely gutted in fire in suburban Andheri, in the third such incident this year, a civic official said.

The fire started around 6.55 pm when the BEST bus was at Agarkar Chowk, behind the Andheri police Station. It was doused within 20 minutes but the bus was completely gutted, he said. However, there were no injury reported.