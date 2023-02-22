Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced to take 400 buses off roads after the three incidents of these buses catching fire were reported within a month.

Mumbai’s civic transport body Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced to take 400 buses off roads after the three incidents of these buses catching fire were reported within a month.

The civic transport body said on Twitter that it has decided to take the buses off road till the manufacturer and operator take necessary corrective measures to avoid such incidents in future. The decision may cause inconvenience to commuters but public safety is utmost important to BEST, it added.

In view of recent incidents of fire in TATA CNG buses operated by M/S Mateshwari Urban Transport Ltd BEST has decided to take all these 400 buses off road till the OEM & operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents will not happen in future. (1/2) — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) February 22, 2023

(2/2)Though it may cause inconvenience to commuters but public safety is of utmost importance to BEST & we can not compromise on that.There may be some changes in the schedules due to this.Commuters may keep this in mind while planning the journey for next few days. #bestupdates — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) February 22, 2023

On Wednesday, a bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was completely gutted in fire in suburban Andheri, in the third such incident this year, a civic official said.

The fire started around 6.55 pm when the BEST bus was at Agarkar Chowk, behind the Andheri police Station. It was doused within 20 minutes but the bus was completely gutted, he said. However, there were no injury reported.