English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsMumbai's BEST takes 400 CNG buses off road after fire incidents

Mumbai's BEST takes 400 CNG buses off road after fire incidents

Mumbai's BEST takes 400 CNG buses off road after fire incidents
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Feb 22, 2023 10:01:03 PM IST (Published)

Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced to take 400 buses off roads after the three incidents of these buses catching fire were reported within a month.

Mumbai’s civic transport body Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced to take 400 buses off roads after the three incidents of these buses catching fire were reported within a month.

Recommended Articles

View All
Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The civic transport body said on Twitter that it has decided to take the buses off road till the manufacturer and operator take necessary corrective measures to avoid such incidents in future. The decision may cause inconvenience to commuters but public safety is utmost important to BEST, it added.
Also Read: Massive fire at Mumbai Dharavi slums, traffic diverted
On Wednesday, a bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was completely gutted in fire in suburban Andheri, in the third such incident this year, a civic official said.
The fire started around 6.55 pm when the BEST bus was at Agarkar Chowk, behind the Andheri police Station. It was doused within 20 minutes but the bus was completely gutted, he said. However, there were no injury reported.
Also Read: Delhi government orders Ola, Uber, Rapido to stop bike taxi services immediately
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BESTmumbai

Next Article

India's first electric double-decker bus starts service in Mumbai

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X