Days after the Maharashtra government allowed industries to resume manufacturing, Rajiv Bajaj has asked the state government to take a cue from Uttarakhand. The Managing Director of Bajaj Auto has urged the government to remove bottlenecks which are making manufacturing difficult.

On Monday, Bajaj Auto received approvals to operate its manufacturing facilities in Chakan, in addition to permissions for Waluj and Aurangabad which began operations over a week ago. Sources at the company have requested the government to look into supply chain disruptions in Maharashtra which have impacted operations.

According to company officials, production at Bajaj Auto’s Aurangabad and Chakan facility have been impacted as police are not allowing movement of workers between 7 PM and 7 AM. Secondly, the company’s vendors in Bhosari, Pirangut, Hinjawadi, and Satara have not been able to get approvals to resume production yet.