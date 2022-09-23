By CNBCTV18.com

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is converting its present fleet of buses into CNG, and it plans to include 150 electric buses by December.

The increasing cost of diesel has prompted the MSRTC to switch to CNG or e-buses. The MSRTC has about 17,000 diesel buses in its fleet, thus, it will be able to save money by switching to green buses.

Shekhar Channe, managing director, MSRTC, said that the process of converting the existing diesel busses is already underway and about six busses have been given on a trial basis to three different agencies. Out of the six buses taken from the existing fleet, three buses are of Tata, and three are from Ashok Leyland. The conversion process on these busses has been completed and they are awaiting the certification to continue, he said.

“We are expecting the conversion process of around 1,000 buses to start phase-wise from March onwards,” Channe told Hindustan Times.

Every year, the MSRTC spends about Rs 3 crore on diesel. These buses have a shelf life of 12 to 13 years. The buses get refurbished within seven years in the state transport fleet and the MSRTC plans to install the CNG tank during this period when the buses are fitted with a steel body.

At present, there are 50 CNG-based buses with the MSRTC, and these are operational on the Thane-Kalyan and Thane-Panvel routes. The new buses joining the fleet post-conversion to CNG will run along Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, and Nagpur areas.

The MSRTC already has two electric buses in its fleet in Pune, and by December 150 e-buses will be included. Out of the 150, 100 will ply on the Mumbai-Pune route and another 50 will function for intercity across the state. These e-busses are air-conditioned and passenger-friendly with pushback seats.