Auto
Cricketer MS Dhoni invests in CARS24
Updated : August 13, 2019 02:37 PM IST
Dhoni will own equity in the company and will become its brand ambassador.
Founded in 2015, CARS24 is among the largest platforms for buying and selling cars in the country.
It has over 10,000 channel partners from more than 230 cities across India and over 155 branches in more than 35 cities.
