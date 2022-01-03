Moving rapidly to get back to number 1 spot in SUV category: Mahindra’s Anish Shah

While the new Scorpio is set for a launch and is getting positive feedback from dealers, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is moving rapidly to get back to the number one spot in sports utility vehicles (SUVs), says Anish Shah, MD & CEO.

“In 2022, we see an easing of chip shortage. We are seeing things a lot better than they were last year and that will help us deliver a lot more vehicles and to get back to a much stronger growth trajectory. And as we talk internally, we are moving rapidly to get back to a number one spot for SUVs,” he said.

Talking about new launches, he said that the new Scorpio is set for a launch and it’s getting positive feedback from dealers.

On EVs, Shah said that M&M sells about 2,000 three-wheeler electric vehicles a month with 60 percent-plus of market share.

“On 4-wheelers, we have got 7 models planned over the next 4-5 years and that’s going to change the tone for the electric vehicles business in India. With regards to investment, our approach was to make some of the early investments ourselves and you will see more as we go on,” he said.

According to him, the Agri sector is doing extremely well and the company has not lost any market share; rather maintained at 40 percent.

“We are seeing huge buoyancy in terms of the need for various mechanical productivity tools in the farm sector, not just tractors, we are seeing a lot more in terms of farm instruments,” said Shah.

