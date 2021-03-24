Motown explores price hikes to tide over cost escalation

Car and bike prices are set to rise again from next month as the automobile companies have announced a second price hike this year due to rising commodity prices and supply chain disruptions.

A surge in global commodity prices, especially steel, increased the input costs of original equipment manufacturers (OEM). The COVID-19 pandemic-led supply shortages have also led to higher costs for automobile companies.

Additionally, there has also been a sharp rise in fuel and freight costs. The transportation costs have also increased with diesel prices at record levels.

The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has announced a hike in retail prices from April, 2021.

"Over the past year, the cost of company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April, 2021," Maruti Suzuki had said in a regulatory filing on March 22.

The company said price increase shall vary for different models.

"The price hike will be across the board and the price hike in January, the weighted average by sales was not 2 percent but 1.3 percent. We have not yet decided the quantum of price hike but it appears that because the input cost have risen dramatically, it is going to be substantial," Shashank Srivastava, executive director-marketing, Maruti Suzuki India told CNBC-TV18.

Also read: Not passing entire rise in cost to customers, says Maruti's Shashank Srivastava

According to Srivastava, the auto major took a price hike in January, but it was very small compared to the increase in cost and the one which it will take in April.

"We will have to walk the fine line between topline and bottomline. We have to see that the demand pattern is not unduly disturbed, but the cost increase as far as input cost is concerned is so high that there is no option but for us to reluctantly increase the prices in April," Srivastava said.

Nissan India also announced a price hike across all available models, including the Datsun. The company said in a statement on March 23 that the decision was taken to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Also read: After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

"There has been a continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models. The increase in prices varies from variant to variant," Nissan Motor India managing director Rakesh Srivastava said.

The company, however, has not shared model-specific price details as yet.

Tractor maker Escorts is the latest to announce a price hike of its tractors w.e.f April 1, 2021.

"Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), division of Escorts Ltd, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective 1st April 2021. There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the inflation," the company said in a regulatory filing on March 24.

The increase in prices would vary across models and variants, it added.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has also decided to increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1, 2021.

"The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs. The company has accelerated its cost savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer," Hero MotoCorp said.

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers will be up to Rs 2,500, and the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, it added.