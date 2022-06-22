Here’s why your motor insurance policy must include engine damage protection

A comprehensive insurance policy covers you from external damage and any damage to the interior of your car. However, getting an engine protection add on cover will also safeguard against damage to the engine of your car.

Your car’s engine is vulnerable to damage especially during rain. As rainwater floods the streets, problems like water ingression can cause extensive damage to your car’s engine. Therefore, it is necessary to protect your car’s engine against such damages.

Here’s all you need to know about Engine Protection add on and why you need it.

What is the Engine Protection Cover?

Engine protection cover is an add-on benefit on your comprehensive car insurance policy. It can be bought along with a comprehensive motor car insurance policy at an additional premium cost. It covers the vehicle’s engine towards any damage or loss of parts or complete replacement. Thus, an Engine Protection Cover will provide financial assistance in case of an event that damages your car’s engine.

Why is the Engine Protection Cover required?

Your car’s engine is extremely expensive, and it incurs a hefty repair cost. It can also lead to significant material and labour charges that may burn a hole in your pocket. The risk to your car engine increases in the monsoon as the roads become unsafe to drive and the chances of damage are also high.

Also, car insurance companies in India do not offer engine protection as part of their insurance policy. Therefore, an Engine Protection Cover is required with a comprehensive car insurance policy.

Here’s what’s covered under Engine Protection Add on.

Engine damage: Cost of repairing or replacing the car’s engine or any of its parts, such as crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, etc., are covered.

Gearbox damage: Cost of repairing or replacing the gearbox of the car is covered.

Water ingression: Any loss or damage caused by water from the outside that enters the engine is covered. While driving in flooded streets water can get into your engine through the air filter and cause the engine to stall.

Leakage of lubricant oil: Repair costs arising out of leakage of lubricant oil from the engine are covered.

Damage to hydrostatic lock: Any loss or damage caused to the hydrostatic lock of the car during an attempt to start the car while the engine is wet is covered.

Damage to car’s undercarriage: Any damage caused to the undercarriage of the car is covered.

Cost of consumables: All expenses incurred on consumables used in the car during the repair are covered.

Labour cost: Entire labour cost incurred during the repair or replacement work is covered.