  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Motherson Sumi-Plast Met deal to be value accretive; here's what it means for the Group

Updated : January 19, 2021 04:26 PM IST

According to the agreement, SMR will acquire 75 percent shareholding in two companies, Plast Met Kalip, Istanbul and Plast Met Plastik, Bursa.
The two Plast Met companies reported combined revenue of EUR 33 million/28 million in 2019/2020, respectively.
Motherson Sumi-Plast Met deal to be value accretive; here's what it means for the Group

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records lowest daily new cases in 7 months; COVID-19 tally at 1.06 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records lowest daily new cases in 7 months; COVID-19 tally at 1.06 cr

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement