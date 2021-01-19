Auto Motherson Sumi-Plast Met deal to be value accretive; here's what it means for the Group Updated : January 19, 2021 04:26 PM IST According to the agreement, SMR will acquire 75 percent shareholding in two companies, Plast Met Kalip, Istanbul and Plast Met Plastik, Bursa. The two Plast Met companies reported combined revenue of EUR 33 million/28 million in 2019/2020, respectively. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply