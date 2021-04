The second COVID-19 wave has spread across the globe. CNBC-TV18 spoke to the biggest auto ancillary player, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of Motherson Sumi to talk about how the export markets are doing for global facing companies.

Talking about impact on global markets Sehgal said, “The demand is very positive, there are no red flags that we have come across. There is an upward demand people are going up so the luxury cars are also doing very well, the personal mobility has picked up, so really nothing to worry about in any way.”

On the domestic market, he said, “I don’t recall anything happening in the domestic market, it is pretty robust and what is important is to understand that you would have a hiccup here and there but the customer definitely is in a mood to overcome that very quickly. What is very heartening is entire associate, workers and everybody gets together to make sure that the company does not get into a loss by way of numbers and things like that.”

He further added, “For all our plants and customers and all that we have seen there are no issues at all. None of our plants has been shut down by the governments anywhere in the world. There might be a delay or something like that but we then cover-up from the other plants and all that.”

“I am grateful to almost all the governments that they are cognizant of the fact that factory production has to continue because they have other issues that will happen if they stop the factories.”

Giving guidance for SMP business Sehgal said, “Every vertical of Motherson will go towards 40 percent growth that is a fundamental strength of Motherson and that is where we are specialised in.”

He further added, “Most of the growth is going to come from inorganic and it is driven by the customers.”