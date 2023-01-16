English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto News

Most EV makers haven't received subsidy for last 12 15 months: Hero Electric

auto | IST

Most EV makers haven't received subsidy for last 12-15 months: Hero Electric

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   Jan 17, 2023 12:03 AM IST (Updated)
Mini

The ministry is also probing into the alleged misappropriation of FAME subsidies by a few manufacturers, including Hero Electric and Okinawa who were asked to provide supporting documents on if the components used in their EVs were locally sourced.

Most electric vehicle manufacturers have not gotten the subsidy assured by the government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles (FAME) scheme for the last 12 to 15 months, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All
'People crying in office', 'trauma of losing the first job', Amazon employees describe situation amidst layoff

'People crying in office', 'trauma of losing the first job', Amazon employees describe situation amidst layoff

IST5 Min(s) Read

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

IST11 Min(s) Read

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

IST2 Min(s) Read

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read


Gill told CNBC TV18 that the word 'misappropriation' is being blatantly used by the media and government when all the members have passed on each and every rupee to the customer and haven’t gotten any money back from the government.
“We are also seeing the impact of this for the last three months. The two-wheeler EV which was supposed to grow at 30 percent month on month is de-growing at the rate of 10-20 percent month on month,” he added.
The amount which was last calculated at the start of December by the members was Rs 1,100 crore.
As of December 2022, over 7.3 lakh vehicles have been incentivised under the FAME scheme — incentives worth over Rs 3,000 crore have been rolled out and Rs 6,800 crore of FAME outlay remains till March 2024.
India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem is currently enjoying incentives provided by both state and central governments. The FAME subsidy scheme has been instrumental in supporting the adoption of EVs. However, the scheme is slated to end by 2024 unless the government decides on an extension.
Also Read: Chinese EV market a giant fitness centre for the industry, says Volkswagen’s Ralf Brandstaetter
The ministry is also probing into the alleged misappropriation of FAME subsidies by a few manufacturers, including Hero Electric and Okinawa who were asked to provide supporting documents on if the components used in their EVs were locally sourced. To this, Hero Electric denied charges of misuse of funds.
The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles also wrote to the heavy industries minister denying the allegations, saying that the ministry acted on the basis of an anonymous email.
Also Read: Triton EV to acquire AMW Motors' Bhuj manufacturing plant for Rs 210 crore
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
X