Most EV makers haven't received subsidy for last 12-15 months: Hero Electric

Most electric vehicle manufacturers have not gotten the subsidy assured by the government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles (FAME) scheme for the last 12 to 15 months, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said on Monday.

Gill told CNBC TV18 that the word 'misappropriation' is being blatantly used by the media and government when all the members have passed on each and every rupee to the customer and haven’t gotten any money back from the government.

“We are also seeing the impact of this for the last three months. The two-wheeler EV which was supposed to grow at 30 percent month on month is de-growing at the rate of 10-20 percent month on month,” he added.

The amount which was last calculated at the start of December by the members was Rs 1,100 crore.

As of December 2022, over 7.3 lakh vehicles have been incentivised under the FAME scheme — incentives worth over Rs 3,000 crore have been rolled out and Rs 6,800 crore of FAME outlay remains till March 2024.

India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem is currently enjoying incentives provided by both state and central governments. The FAME subsidy scheme has been instrumental in supporting the adoption of EVs. However, the scheme is slated to end by 2024 unless the government decides on an extension.

The ministry is also probing into the alleged misappropriation of FAME subsidies by a few manufacturers, including Hero Electric and Okinawa who were asked to provide supporting documents on if the components used in their EVs were locally sourced. To this, Hero Electric denied charges of misuse of funds.