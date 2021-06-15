Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: What’s working in favour of Minda Corporation

Minda Corporation is an auto ancillary company. On the back of strong aftermarket demand and export markets, Minda posted year-on-year growth of around 48 percent in its net revenue.

Despite a significant rise in raw material prices, its EBITDA margin remained above 10 percent, and it came at about 11.1 percent.

The near-term outlook is impacted due to the severe second wave of COVID. Management has highlighted that the demand should come back sharply once the lockdown is lifted.

Minda generates around 63 percent of its revenues from the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segment, and these segments are expected to receive significant pent-up demand.

