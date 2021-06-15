Home

    Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: What’s working in favour of Minda Corporation

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Minda Corporation is an auto ancillary company. On the back of strong aftermarket demand and export markets, Minda posted year-on-year growth of around 48 percent in its net revenue.

    Minda Corporation is an auto ancillary company. On the back of strong aftermarket demand and export markets, Minda posted year-on-year growth of around 48 percent in its net revenue.
    Despite a significant rise in raw material prices, its EBITDA margin remained above 10 percent, and it came at about 11.1 percent.
    The near-term outlook is impacted due to the severe second wave of COVID. Management has highlighted that the demand should come back sharply once the lockdown is lifted.
    Minda generates around 63 percent of its revenues from the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segment, and these segments are expected to receive significant pent-up demand.
    In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nitin Agrawal gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.
    Watch the video for more.
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by: By Dipika)
