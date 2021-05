Mahindra CIE Auto is an auto ancillary company catering to both the Indian and European market. On the back of strong demand growth in India and the European region, it posted a stronger 32 percent year-on-year growth in its topline. Its EBITDA margin also expanded by 215 basis points driven by operating leverage.

The prospects of it outperforming the industry make us upbeat about the company.

On domestic demand outlook, the outlook seems very promising on the back of the strong recovery in the two-wheelers, passenger vehicles sector segment. In fact, the management has indicated that India business is expected to grow faster on the back of an increasing share of exports

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nitin Agrawal gets more details on the company’s performance.