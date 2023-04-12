Modern Automotives becomes first Indian firm to export car parts for BMW’s EV powertrain

Modern Automotives, which was established in 2005, provides parts and systems to two-wheeler and car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Honda, Yamaha, Hero, Musashi and TVS among others.

Homegrown automotive parts and systems supplier Modern Automotives Ltd on Wednesday announced that it had become the first Indian company to receive approval for deliveries of Differential Pinion Shafts to German luxury vehicles manufacturer BMW AG Munich.

The company, in a statement, said that it had received the order for deliveries of 2.5 million differential pinion shafts, valued at approximately Rs 150 crore, to be supplied by 2034. The pinion shaft provides a permanent gear reduction between the engine and the driving road wheels.

According to Modern Automotives, this part requires stringent chemistry for steel, micro micron controls in machining and grinding processes that have been successfully developed in-house competency.

Aditya Goyal, Managing Director, Modern Automotives, said, “For an automotive brand like BMW… developing pinion shaft matching its precise quality standard is a feather in the cap of our company and a milestone for the Make in India campaign. This also showcases the country’s global standing in the auto components market.”

Modern Automotives, which was established in 2005, provides parts and systems to two-wheeler and car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Honda, Yamaha, Hero, Musashi and TVS among others.

Modern Automotives also claims that its special patented coating process, under collaborative efforts with HEF France, helps improve the Physical & metallurgical properties of materials. The company also said that this also enhances the life of the components and parts by 3 to 4 times more than conventionally manufactured parts.

The company, with such an export order coming from BMW, aims to increase its export order book to 25 percent by 2025 against 5 percent at present. The company runs its in-house forge shop in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.